Americans Beat Grizzlies, 2-1, in OT
Published on February 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, beat the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night as we celebrated O'Reilly McDonalds Night in North Texas
The Americans thought they took a 1-0 lead in the first period as Lukas Sillinger fired a puck into the Utah net for his first professional goal. After the celebration the officials gathered, decided the play was offsides and wiped out the goal. The Grizzlies scored before the period ended. Danny Dzhaniyev scored his 16th of the season and the Grizzlies led 1-0 after the first period.
The Americans tied the game in the middle frame when Michael Gildon who had the most scoring chances for Allen on Saturday night, scored his 13th goal of the season at the 12:41 mark. That made it 1-1 despite being outshot 17-11 in the second period
No scoring in the third period meant overtime for the third game in a row. After losing last night in OT the Americans turned the tables and a two-on-one break led to an Andre Anania game winner. His fourth goal of the season and the second overtime win of the week for the Americans.
The Americans lost both Colby McAuley and Lukas Sillinger to injuries on Saturday night. Both left the game and did not return.
The Americans travel to Kansas City next week for three games starting Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
They Said it:
Marco Costantini: "The boys played really solid in front of me. We lost a tough one last night, so we had nothing but winning this one on our minds tonight."
Andre Anania: "We had a breakout two-on-one going the other direction and I had a good look, so I took the shot. I was just very thankful that the puck went in the net. We needed this win after a rough ending last night."
Three Stars of the Game
1. ALN - A. Anania
2. ALN - M. Costantini
3. ALN - M. Gildon
Images from this story
|
Ronald McDonald during O'Reilly McDonald's Night
