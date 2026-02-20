Game Day: Celebrate Texas Night in DFW

Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck makes a stop

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender David Tendeck makes a stop(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (26-18-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series tonight against the Utah Grizzlies (18-25-6-0) tonight at 7:10 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 21, vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 26-18-4-0

Home: 14-7-1-0

Away: 12-11-3-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (46) Brayden Watts

Goals: (22) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (7) Danny Katic

Assists: (33) Sam Sedley and Hank Crone

Power Play Assists: (21) Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) Sam Sedley

PIM's (85) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 18-25-6-0

Home: 4-13-4-0

Away: 14-12-2-0

Last 10: 3-4-3-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (47) Reed Lebster

Goals: (28) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (9) Tyler Gratton

Assists: (30) Aiden Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists: (16) Aiden Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+2) Maros Jedlicka

PIM's (67) Mathieu Boislard

Americans Notables

Overtime Thriller: The Americans took two of three from the Tulsa Oilers last weekend including a 2-1 overtime victory last Sunday. Brayden Watts scored the game winner at the 3:21 mark of the extra session. His 17th goal of the season. Danny Katic provided the other Americans goal, his team-leading 22nd goal of the year. Katic had a two-point afternoon, also adding an assist on Watts' game-winning goal. The Oilers outshot the Americans 39-35. Both teams were blanked on the power play going 0-for-3. The Oilers had 19 penalty minutes in the game, while the Americans had just six.

How We Match Up with Utah: The Americans are 4-2-0 this season against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans took two of three against the Grizzlies on Thanksgiving week in Salt Lake City, and two of three the following week in DFW. The teams will meet four more times including tonight.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans went 0-for-3 last Sunday afternoon after going 5-for-6 the previous night. The Americans power play ranks sixth overall at 21.2 %. The power play on home ice is 22nd overall at 15.7 %.

Third Place: With two wins last weekend in Tulsa, the Americans jumped Tahoe in the standings moving into sole possession of third place in the Mountain Division. The Americans are up on Tahoe by three points with one game in hand.

Trade: The Americans acquired forward Lukas Sillinger on Thursday afternoon from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. Sillinger who played his college hockey at Arizona State, had one point in seven games with the Everblades.

Finally: For the first time this season the Americans won an overtime game beating Tulsa last Sunday 2-1. Allen is 1-4 in overtime games.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.