Matt Salhany Scores Twice in 4-3 Win over Greensboro

Adirondack Thunder exchange congratulations along the bench

GLENS FALLS - Matt Salhany scored two third-period goals and Tyler Brennan made 31 saves as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to seven games with a 4-3 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles in front of 4,250 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Tag Bertuzzi gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second. Bertuzzi took the puck down the right side after receiving a pass from Chase McLane and fired a wrist shot by goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev. The goal was Bertuzzi's 11th of the year with assists from McLane and Brannon McManus.

Greensboro answered at 2:40 of the second as David Gagnon beat goaltender Tyler Brennan in front of the net for his ninth of the year. Blake Biondi and Tyler Weiss were awarded helpers to even the game 1-1.

Justin Taylor regained the lead for the Thunder at 6:33 of the second after Matt Salhany was denied on a breakaway chance. The puck came back out to Taylor, and he sent a low shot into the net for his 16th of the year. Assists were given to Jeremy Hanzel and Matt Salhany for a 2-1 advantage.

A good bounce helped Greensboro tie the game again, this time at 14:13 of the middle frame. Anthony Rinaldi touched the puck last before if bounced back to the left, by Tyler Brennan and just over the goal line to tie the game at two after 40 minutes if play.

Matt Salhany scored twice in the third period to give the Thunder a two-goal lead. Salhany gave Adirondack a 3-2 lead at 12:50 of the third with his 11th of the year, beating Ruslan Khazheyev after Brian Carrabes beat out an icing and set up Salhany. Assists were given to Carrabes and Jeremy Hanzel.

Salhany added to the lead on the power play with a one timer from the bottom of the left circle that sailed over the right shoulder of the goaltender and just under the cross bar for a 4-2 lead. The goal was Salhany's second of the night and 12th of the year with assists from Luke Reid and Conner Hutchison at 15:36 of the third.

Greensboro pulled within one goal on a controversial goal as the Gargoyles pulled the puck out from under the pads of Tyler Brennan and tapped it into the net. The goal was scored by Tyler Weiss with just over 24 seconds left in the third period and Adirondack's lead decreased to 4-3.

That held up as the final score as Tyler Brennan won his 10th game of the year, denying 31 shots.

