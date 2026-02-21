Matt Salhany Scores Twice in 4-3 Win over Greensboro
Published on February 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Matt Salhany scored two third-period goals and Tyler Brennan made 31 saves as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to seven games with a 4-3 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles in front of 4,250 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday night.
After no scoring in the first period, Tag Bertuzzi gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second. Bertuzzi took the puck down the right side after receiving a pass from Chase McLane and fired a wrist shot by goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev. The goal was Bertuzzi's 11th of the year with assists from McLane and Brannon McManus.
Greensboro answered at 2:40 of the second as David Gagnon beat goaltender Tyler Brennan in front of the net for his ninth of the year. Blake Biondi and Tyler Weiss were awarded helpers to even the game 1-1.
Justin Taylor regained the lead for the Thunder at 6:33 of the second after Matt Salhany was denied on a breakaway chance. The puck came back out to Taylor, and he sent a low shot into the net for his 16th of the year. Assists were given to Jeremy Hanzel and Matt Salhany for a 2-1 advantage.
A good bounce helped Greensboro tie the game again, this time at 14:13 of the middle frame. Anthony Rinaldi touched the puck last before if bounced back to the left, by Tyler Brennan and just over the goal line to tie the game at two after 40 minutes if play.
Matt Salhany scored twice in the third period to give the Thunder a two-goal lead. Salhany gave Adirondack a 3-2 lead at 12:50 of the third with his 11th of the year, beating Ruslan Khazheyev after Brian Carrabes beat out an icing and set up Salhany. Assists were given to Carrabes and Jeremy Hanzel.
Salhany added to the lead on the power play with a one timer from the bottom of the left circle that sailed over the right shoulder of the goaltender and just under the cross bar for a 4-2 lead. The goal was Salhany's second of the night and 12th of the year with assists from Luke Reid and Conner Hutchison at 15:36 of the third.
Greensboro pulled within one goal on a controversial goal as the Gargoyles pulled the puck out from under the pads of Tyler Brennan and tapped it into the net. The goal was scored by Tyler Weiss with just over 24 seconds left in the third period and Adirondack's lead decreased to 4-3.
That held up as the final score as Tyler Brennan won his 10th game of the year, denying 31 shots.
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow and Sunday against Greensboro. Tomorrow is Summer on Ice Night pres. by Boats by George to benefit Lake George Land Conservancy. Stop by their table in the lobby for some free gifts. Sunday is Kids Day and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE t-shirt. Stay after the game for a FREE postgame skate with Thunder players.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder exchange congratulations along the bench
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2026
- Cyclones Blanked by the Heartlanders 2-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cronin's Three Point Night Leads Mariners over Bison - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kelly Cup Champions Lay Down the Law against the Walleye - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Best Fuel in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Score Three Goals Quickly as Walleye Fall 6-3 in Trois-Rivières - Toledo Walleye
- Matt Salhany Scores Twice in 4-3 Win over Greensboro - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Zac Funk Re-Assigned to South Carolina, Kaden Bohlsen Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 15th - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Hunter Miska - Utah Grizzlies
- Gargoyles Join Winston-Salem Thunderbirds at Youth Learn to Skate - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: February 20, 2026 vs. Worcester Railers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day: Celebrate Texas Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Worcester Takes Series Opener from Rapid City 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush's Comeback Falls Short against Worcester - Rapid City Rush
- Mastrodonato Bookends Scoring in Overtime Win over Tulsa - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.