Thunder Sweep Atlanta with 4-3 Shootout Victory

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Matt Salhany (right) vs. the Atlanta Gladiators

ATLANTA - Jeremy Brodeur made 39 saves as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to six games with a 4-3 comeback victory in a shootout over Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Adirondack swept Atlanta and took all six points in the series.

Atlanta opened the scoring for their first lead of the series as Cody Sylvester blasted a one timer over the left shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Sylvester's 12th of the year with assists from Chad Nychuk and Alex Young 12:20 into the game.

The Thunder responded to even the score as Sean Olson fired in a wrist shot from the right circle, beating goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter on the blocker side at 14:33 of the first frame. The goal was Olson's second of the season with the lone assist going to Tanner Edwards and the game was tied 1-1 after one period.

Michael Herrera scored his first ECHL goal in the second period to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Conner Hutchison set up Herrera, and he fired a one timer from the right circle over the shoulder of T.J. Semptimphelter. The goal came at 5:50 of the second period with assists from Hutchison and Ryan Helliwell.

Cody Sylvester scored his second goal of the game to tie the game as he turned just inside the blue line and sent a shot towards the net, and it deflected in. The goal was Sylvester's 13th of the year with helpers from Brendan Less and Ryan Francis at 15:27, and the game was tied at two after two periods.

The Gladiators took the lead in the third period after the Thunder killed off a penalty. After a turnover in the defensive zone, Joey Cipollone beat Jeremy Brodeur for his 12th of the year and a 3-2 advantage. Ethan Scardina was given the lone assist with 5:41 left in regulation.

After Atlanta was given another power play, the Thunder scored shorthanded as Tag Bertuzzi set up Chase McLane and he went top shelf to even the game 3-3 with 2:13 remaining in the third period. The goal was McLane's third of the year from Bertuzzi and forced overtime.

Nothing was decided in overtime, and in the fourth round of the shootout Patrick Grasso scored and Jeremy Brodeur made the save for the extra points and a 4-3 victory. Brodeur stopped 39 of 42 shots in the win as Adirondack took all six points against Atlanta.

