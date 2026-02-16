Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 16, 2026

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, hit the road last weekend to battle the Rapid City Rush.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, February 13, the Knight Monsters and Rush played a back-and-forth contest. After the Rush went up 1-0, Devon Paliani tied it at 1 in the first period, but Cameron Buhl gave Rapid City the lead head ing into the second period, 2-1. In the middle period, Rapid City would push its lead to two, but Jake McGrew would respond to make it a one-goal game heading into the third. After Buhl scored again to make it 4-2, Luke Adam would find the back of the net to once again make it a one-goal game. However, the Rush would punctuate their performance with two insurance goals to take home a 6-3 victory.

On Saturday, February 14, the Knight Monsters and Rush took the ice for Valentine's Day hockey. It was Rapid City who got off to a burning hot start, taking a 4-0 lead over the Knight Monsters early in the second period, but Tahoe didn't go down without a fight. The Knight Monsters would rattle off three straight goals from Devon Paliani, Casey Bailey, and Luke Adam to make it 4-3, but in a similar fashion to the night before, Rapid City would tack on two goals at the end to come out with a 6-3 win.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters return to Tahoe Blue Event Center this week to take on the Idaho Steelheads in a battle of two current playoff teams.

On Wednesday, February 18, the Knight Monsters take on the Steelheads for All Abilities Knight! The Knight Monsters are proud to create a more inclusive, welcoming environment where fans of all abilities can feel comfortable, celebrated, and fully part of the action! Puck drop is at 7:00 pm PT.

The action continues on Friday, February 20, as the Knight Monsters kick off the first night of Affiliation Weekend presented by Travel Nevada! The Knight Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys that honor their NHL and AHL affiliates, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Henderson Silver Knights. Puck drop for Friday night action is at 7:00 pm PT.

The season series against Idaho concludes on Saturday, February 21, as the Knight Monsters wrap up Affiliation Weekend. All game-worn jerseys from the weekend will be available for bid on the DASH Auction app. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. For all fans who can't make it out to the arena, pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network will begin at 6:50 pm PT for each game.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Luke Adam has recorded a goal in five of the last six games, including finding the back of the net in both games in Rapid City last weekend.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani ranks fourth in the ECHL in goals with 23. Paliani scored in both games against the Rush this past weekend.

Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey is tied for fifth amongst forwards in the ECHL in points with 47. Bailey had three points in the weekend series against Rapid City.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- BRENNAN KAPCHECK

Defenseman Brennan Kapcheck had a stellar Saturday contest against Rapid City as he posted three assists in Tahoe's 6-3 loss against the Rush. Kapcheck currently sits one assist away from 100 assists in his ECHL career. In 219 career ECHL games, Kapcheck has posted 111 points.

A fan-favorite defenseman, Kapcheck is in his second season with Tahoe, and previously played in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers. Kapcheck also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies and played 10 games overseas in Slovakia.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, to take on the Idaho Steelheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center for All Abilities Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.