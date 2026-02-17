Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears won a key divisional matchup with the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday night, but dropped all three games in a series with the Kansas City Mavericks, who are the top team in the ECHL. Orlando welcomes in Savannah and Florida this weekend to the Kia Center.
This Week's Games:
Saturday, February 21 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. - Craft Beer Festival presented by Beer Hug / Scout Night
Sunday, February 22 vs. Florida Everblades at 3:00 p.m. - Sunday Funday / VyStar Credit Union Sunday
Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.
Wear your Solar Bears swag to Acai Republic (Altamonte Springs and Ocoee locations) on home or road game days and receive 50% off your order. (In-Store orders only)
Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 20-25-4-1 (.459)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-3-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 50 points
MOST GOALS: Reece Newkirk - 19 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 31 assists
PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 73 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +7
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, February 11 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3-2 W)
The Solar Bears got goals in the game from Reece Newkirk, Peter Laviolette, and Spencer Kersten, and the goaltending of Jon Gillies, who made 31 saves, allowed Orlando to leave Savannah with a one-goal victory.
Friday, February 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (3-4 L)
The Solar Bears tallied three goals in 1:12 in the second period when Connor Kurth, Andrew Bruder, and Reece Newkirk lit the lamp, but Kansas City would come all the way back with four answered to win 4-3.
Saturday, February 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (1-5 L)
Four power play goals led the Mavericks to a 5-1 decision Saturday night in Orlando. Aaron Luchuk scored the only Orlando goal in the second period. Marcus Crawford led the Mavs with three assists.
Monday, February 16 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (0-4 L)
For the 11th time this season, the Solar Bears scored one goal or less at home and fell 4-0 to the Mavericks. Dylan Wells recorded his second shutout in three games with Kansas City, stopping all 23 shots he faced.
BITES:
Reece Newkirk is fourth in points with 50 this season.
Reece Newkirk became the 14th different Solar Bear to record 50 points in a single season on 2/14 vs. KC
Tyler Bird appeared in his 400th game as a Solar Bear on 2/14 vs. KC
Orlando is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two periods
BEARS IN THE OLYMPICS:
Two former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on Men's Ice Hockey Olympic rosters - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Canada - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000
Martins Dzierkals - Forward - Latvia - 3 GP, 0g-0a
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Colby Muise sprawls to make a save
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026
- Grizzlies Earn a Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Sedov, Bison Defeat Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Gargoyles Come back to Tie Game in Third, But Fall to Norfolk 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Called up to Henderson Silver Knights Ahead of Affiliation Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 16, 2026 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Sweep Atlanta with 4-3 Shootout Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home for $3 Friday & Wizards, Wands & Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: 4 PM Face-Off at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Jones Shines with Three Wins, One Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Komets Nab Share of First Place with Weekend Sweep - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 16 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present First Responders Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 16, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch, Crunch Recall Spencer Kersten
- Food Festival Is Back, Join Us on Saturday, March 14
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears