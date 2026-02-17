Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Colby Muise sprawls to make a save

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears won a key divisional matchup with the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday night, but dropped all three games in a series with the Kansas City Mavericks, who are the top team in the ECHL. Orlando welcomes in Savannah and Florida this weekend to the Kia Center.

This Week's Games:

Saturday, February 21 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. - Craft Beer Festival presented by Beer Hug / Scout Night

Sunday, February 22 vs. Florida Everblades at 3:00 p.m. - Sunday Funday / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 20-25-4-1 (.459)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-3-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 50 points

MOST GOALS: Reece Newkirk - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 31 assists

PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 73 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, February 11 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3-2 W)

The Solar Bears got goals in the game from Reece Newkirk, Peter Laviolette, and Spencer Kersten, and the goaltending of Jon Gillies, who made 31 saves, allowed Orlando to leave Savannah with a one-goal victory.

Friday, February 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (3-4 L)

The Solar Bears tallied three goals in 1:12 in the second period when Connor Kurth, Andrew Bruder, and Reece Newkirk lit the lamp, but Kansas City would come all the way back with four answered to win 4-3.

Saturday, February 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (1-5 L)

Four power play goals led the Mavericks to a 5-1 decision Saturday night in Orlando. Aaron Luchuk scored the only Orlando goal in the second period. Marcus Crawford led the Mavs with three assists.

Monday, February 16 vs. Kansas City Mavericks (0-4 L)

For the 11th time this season, the Solar Bears scored one goal or less at home and fell 4-0 to the Mavericks. Dylan Wells recorded his second shutout in three games with Kansas City, stopping all 23 shots he faced.

BITES:

Reece Newkirk is fourth in points with 50 this season.

Reece Newkirk became the 14th different Solar Bear to record 50 points in a single season on 2/14 vs. KC

Tyler Bird appeared in his 400th game as a Solar Bear on 2/14 vs. KC

Orlando is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

BEARS IN THE OLYMPICS:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on Men's Ice Hockey Olympic rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Canada - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000

Martins Dzierkals - Forward - Latvia - 3 GP, 0g-0a

Images from this story







