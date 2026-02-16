Jones Shines with Three Wins, One Shutout

Published on February 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Hunter Jones is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 9-15. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Jones went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in three appearances at Worcester last week.

The 25-year-old stopped all 22 shots in a 2-0 win on Friday, made 25 saves in a 3-2 victory on Saturday and turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Jones set a new franchise record by becoming the winningest goaltender in Lions history. He now has 28 victories with the Trois-Rivières club.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Jones is 13-5-0 in 20 appearances with the Lions this season, and ranks third in the ECHL with a 1.94 goals-against average, is tied for third with three shutouts and is tied for eighth with a .924 save percentage.

A native of Brantford, Ontario, Jones has appeared in 126 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Iowa with an overall record of 49-48-21 with three shutouts, a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He has also seen action in 32 career AHL games with Laval and Iowa where he is 11-18-3 with two shutouts, a 3.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

Prior to turning pro, Jones appeared in 121 career games with Peterborough in the Ontario Hockey League where he was 62-47-5 with seven shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Back in front of their home crowd at the Colisée Vidéotron, Ron Choules' squad will host the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) on Friday at 7 p.m. for Country Night. The matchup will bring back strong memories for fans, as the Lions defeated Toledo in last year's Kelly Cup Final to capture the Kelly Cup. The two teams will face off in a three-game series from February 20 to 22.

For tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.