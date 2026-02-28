Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Canadiens de Montréal) suffered a 2-1 loss Friday night in their Affiliation Game presented by Subaru Trois-Rivières against the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders).
Although the opening period was controlled by the Lions, it was the visitors who struck first. MacAuley Carson collected the puck in the offensive zone and fed Riley Piercy, who beat goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau to score the game's first goal.
The Lions kept up the pressure in the second period. While shorthanded, a crisp passing play between Riley Kidney and Isaac Dufort gave fans at Colisée Vidéotron a reason to celebrate, as Jacob Paquette netted his fourth goal of the season, accompanied by the Canadiens' goal song.
Still in the middle frame, the Railers responded. Drew Callin finished a setup from Cole Donhauser to restore the visitors' lead, and Worcester headed into the dressing room with a one-goal advantage.
No goals were scored in the third period, and the Trois-Rivières squad was ultimately handed the defeat. Nevertheless, Ron Choules' men hold a record of six wins in their last eight games.
Both goaltenders delivered strong performances. Worcester's Parker Gahagen earned the win with 33 saves on 34 shots. At the other end, Benjamin Gaudreau also impressed, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.
The Lions will hit the road to face the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Saturday at 7 p.m., followed by a matchup against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The next home game is scheduled for Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.