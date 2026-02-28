Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game

The Lions de Trois-Rivières (affiliate of the Canadiens de Montréal) suffered a 2-1 loss Friday night in their Affiliation Game presented by Subaru Trois-Rivières against the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders).

Although the opening period was controlled by the Lions, it was the visitors who struck first. MacAuley Carson collected the puck in the offensive zone and fed Riley Piercy, who beat goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau to score the game's first goal.

The Lions kept up the pressure in the second period. While shorthanded, a crisp passing play between Riley Kidney and Isaac Dufort gave fans at Colisée Vidéotron a reason to celebrate, as Jacob Paquette netted his fourth goal of the season, accompanied by the Canadiens' goal song.

Still in the middle frame, the Railers responded. Drew Callin finished a setup from Cole Donhauser to restore the visitors' lead, and Worcester headed into the dressing room with a one-goal advantage.

No goals were scored in the third period, and the Trois-Rivières squad was ultimately handed the defeat. Nevertheless, Ron Choules' men hold a record of six wins in their last eight games.

Both goaltenders delivered strong performances. Worcester's Parker Gahagen earned the win with 33 saves on 34 shots. At the other end, Benjamin Gaudreau also impressed, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

The Lions will hit the road to face the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Saturday at 7 p.m., followed by a matchup against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The next home game is scheduled for Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.

