Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night in the first of a two-game set. Despite two power play goals from Iowa, the Fuel claimed the 5-2 victory over the Heartlanders on Friday night.

1ST PERIOD

Cody Laskosky opened the scoring at 3:36. With a goal assisted by defensemen Matt Petgrave and Nick Grima, he made it 1-0.

Iowa's Luke Mobley took a hooking penalty at 9:50 to put the Fuel on the first power play of the game but the Heartlanders were able to kill it off.

Jadon Joseph added to the early lead with a goal at 12:37. Christian Berger and Tyler Paquette claimed the assists on that goal.

Ten seconds after that, Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a holding penalty, resulting in a power play goal by Keltie Jeri-Leon to make it 2-1.

Cameron Butler took the game's next penalty at 16:46 for high sticking, but the Heartlanders killed it off.

At the end of the first frame, the Fuel led the Heartlanders 2-1 while outshooting them 12-7.

2ND PERIOD

Laskosky took a hooking penalty at 7:40 to put the Heartlanders back on the power play, but Indy was able to kill it off.

Iowa's Ryan McGuire took the game's next penalty. At 16:35, he was called for slashing.

Terry Broadhurst capitalized on the man-advantage and made it 3-1. Petgrave and Laskosky each earned their second point of the night with the assists.

Fuel newcomer Kaleb Tiessen took a holding penalty at 18:26. He was let out of the box after Iowa's Max Patterson scored to make it 3-2 at 19:05.

When the period ended, the Fuel were assessed a delay of game penalty after lengthy conversation kept the players and referees on the ice for a while.

After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting Iowa, 17-15.

3RD PERIOD

At 4:43, Liam Coughlin took a holding penalty. This put the Fuel on the power play for the first time in the third, but the Heartlanders were able to kill it off.

Sahil Panwar scored to make it 4-2 at 10:44. Laskosky and Grima each claimed their second assist of the night on that goal.

With two minutes left, the Heartlanders took a timeout before pulling Riley Mercer from net in favor of the extra skater.

It backfired on them when Petgrave scored the empty net goal to make it 5-2 at 19:21.

That is how the game ended, with Indy outshooting Iowa, 26-24 and claiming the 5-2 victory.







