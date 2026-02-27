South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that they have traded for defenseman Cole Beamin from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for cash considerations.

Beamin, 24, is in his rookie season and made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals on January 17 where he registered his first professional point with an assist. He skated in four games with the Admirals before being traded to the Fort Wayne Komets on February 5, where he made seven appearances for the Komets.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Beamin turned professional after four seasons at York University of USports, playing in 88 games logging nine points (1g, 8a) while with the Lions.

Prior to his time at York, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound blueliner played in both the Western Hockey League with the Prince George Cougars and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Nipawin Hawks across four seasons.

The Stingrays hit the road for two straight games starting tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

