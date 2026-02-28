Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 2-0 on Friday night at WeStreet Ice Center.

Jake Sibell halted all 14 shots during a first-period barrage that saw Rapid City record 11 more shots than Tulsa.

Both goaltenders stood tall in the second frame. Connor Murphy saw the most action, saving all 15 shots from the Oilers.

Jonny Hooker broke the deadlock 2:34 into the final frame, scrounging around the crease to poke home his first professional goal. Hooker sealed the 2-0 score line with his second of the period less than two minutes later - tapping home a cross-crease feed at the 4:06 mark.

Sibell earned his first professional clean sheet, the second of the season for the Oilers, after stopping 32 Rush scoring chances.

The Oilers and Rush square off again tomorrow, Feb. 28 at the BOK Center, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. following Bedlam on Ice.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers







ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.