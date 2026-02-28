Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 2-0 on Friday night at WeStreet Ice Center.
Jake Sibell halted all 14 shots during a first-period barrage that saw Rapid City record 11 more shots than Tulsa.
Both goaltenders stood tall in the second frame. Connor Murphy saw the most action, saving all 15 shots from the Oilers.
Jonny Hooker broke the deadlock 2:34 into the final frame, scrounging around the crease to poke home his first professional goal. Hooker sealed the 2-0 score line with his second of the period less than two minutes later - tapping home a cross-crease feed at the 4:06 mark.
Sibell earned his first professional clean sheet, the second of the season for the Oilers, after stopping 32 Rush scoring chances.
The Oilers and Rush square off again tomorrow, Feb. 28 at the BOK Center, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. following Bedlam on Ice.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win
- Oilers Receive Mitchell Russell from Savannah, Jaxsen Wiebe Joins Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Depth Scoring Downs Swamp Rabbits in Series Finale
- Oilers Comeback Thwarted by Narrowest of Margins in Greenville
- Oilers Thwarted in Overtime by Swamp Rabbits