Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer takes a shot against the Orlando Solar Bears

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer takes a shot against the Orlando Solar Bears(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears before a crowd of 5,692 at Hertz Arena.

Florida dominated the first period; the two opening goals came from the Blades' top defeseman. The first shot was a quick, shorthand goal from Jordan Sambrook, assisted by Tarun Fizer. The next goal was scored by Gianfranco Cassaro, with helpers by Connor Doherty and Fizer. Orlando responded late in the period with a goal from Connor Kurth, off passes from Anthony Bardaro and Tony Follmer.

"Keep attacking with speed, we are pretty quick, so just continuing to use our speed," said Fizer, in the first intermission interview with Adam Plager.

Neither side found the back of the net in the second period, as both teams registered six shots on goal.

In the third, Fizer scored the insurance goal for the Everblades, which marked his third point of the night, off passes from Sambrook and Patrick Kyte. The Blades extended their lead once again with an empty-net goal from captain Oliver Chau.

Tonight marked the tenth meeting between the Everblades and the Solar Bears. This Saturday will mark their next matchup at the Kia Center in Orlando.

BLADES BITS

Florida extended their winning streak up to four games and handed Orlando their sixth straight loss.

Florida is 10-0-0-0 when scoring shorthanded this season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.