Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that they have signed defenseman Caleb Price to an Amateur Try Out (ATO) and claimed the rights to forward James Hardie from the Jacksonville Icemen via waivers.

Price, 25, joins Norfolk after completing his fifth season of NCAA hockey, three seasons with Lindenwood, and two with Mercyhurst. Prior to his collegiate career, the Hooksett, New Hampshire native played for the Jamestown Rebels and New Jersey Titans in the NAHL and suited up for four USHL teams (Sioux Falls, Tri-City, Lincoln, and Youngstown) during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Hardie, 24, brings 129 games of ECHL experience to Norfolk after making his professional debut with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2022-23. The Barrie, Ontario native spent five seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League from 2018-2023. In his final OHL season, Hardie recorded 82 points (38 goals, 44 assists) while serving as team captain. Through 31 games with Jacksonville this season, he has tallied three goals and three assists for six points.

Price will wear No. 19, and Hardie will wear No. 18 for Norfolk.

Price will wear No. 19, and Hardie will wear No. 18 for Norfolk.







