Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Jacksonville Icemen's Adam McMaster and Atlanta Gladiators' Austin Roest in action

(Atlanta Gladiators) Jacksonville Icemen's Adam McMaster and Atlanta Gladiators' Austin Roest in action(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators were heroes on Friday night defeating the Jacksonville Icemen in the second shootout of the season at Gas South Arena on Heroes Night. It was back and forth action from start to finish, with Atlanta prevailing with a 6-5 win.

After the Gladiators' comeback win on Tuesday, Atlanta hosted the Jacksonville Icemen for Heroes Night at Gas South Arena, where the Gladiators honored Police, Firefighters, First Responders, and Educators in the community. Players wore specialty jerseys designed by Forward Mickey Burns for the evening. TJ Semptimphelter made the start for the Gladiators in his first game back after being reassigned from the Milwaukee Admirals, and Scott Ratlaff for Jacksonville.

Brendan Less got the scoring started early, 2:03 in for the Gladiators on a 4-on-4, earning his third of the season with assists from Chad Nychuk and Austin Roest. Nychuk earned his 100th professional point off of that goal. Jacksonville tied the game up at 12:53 into the period with a power play goal from TJ Friedmann, breaking the Gladiators perfect penalty kill streak in the last seven straight games.

The second period started with back and forth action in both zones, but Jacksonville was able to capitalize offensively with a goal from Jacques Bouquot at 10:31 in. Alex Young answered back a minute later when his centering pass ended up inside the net. Mickey Burns and Cody Sylvester earned the assists. With a successful Gladiators penalty kill, the second period ended with a tie on the scoreboard once again.

An early goal from Nolan Orzeck at 1:37 into the third period gave the Gladiators the lead at 3-2, but TJ Friedman was able to tie the game up once again at 3:39 in. 40 seconds later the Icemen took the lead with a goal from Lincoln Griffin. The excitement didn't end there, as Austin Roest got his first professional goal and first goal as an Atlanta Gladiators by being at the right place at the right time burying the puck into the night at 6:06 into the period to tie the game at 4-4. Atlanta took a double minor for high-sticking, costing them the lead, as Will Hillman scored on the power play to make it 5-4 Jacksonville. If you thought the Gladiators were out of this game, you were wrong! With 45 seconds left in the final frame Alex Young forced this game into the 11th overtime of the season with his second goal of the game.

The overtime did not produce many opportunities for both teams at the start, but an exciting end to the overtime for the Gladiators did not end up successful, leading to the second shoot out of the season.

Walther got the shootout started but could not produce. Ambrisio was first up for Jacksonville and was unable to get it past Semptimphelter. Nychuk found the back of the net to give the Gladiators the advantage. Cockerill was up next for Jacksonville and got denied by Semptimphelter. Roest in his first game with the Gladiators had a chance to seal the win, but shot too high. McMaster had a chance to keep the Icemen in the game but can't seal the deal, firing a shot wide. The Atlanta Gladiators took the win after exciting back and forth action all game!

The Gladiators head onto the road to begin a four-game road trip, playing the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena. Coverage begins at 6:50pm on the Gladiators Broadcast Network and FloHockey and YouTube with puck drop at 7 PM.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.