Tahoe Defeats Utah, 3-1, at Maverik Center
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got a second period goal from Reilly Connors in a 3-1 loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in front of a crowd of 5883 to begin Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center.
Tahoe's Jake Durflinger scored his 6th goal of the season 10:15 into the contest. Knight Monsters led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Tahoe's Trent Swick scored a 4 on 4 goal 7:21 into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. Utah got on the board as Reilly Connors scored 10:57 into the period. Connors has 11 goals in 11 games in February. Utah is 18 for 57 on the power play over their last 17 games. Tahoe led 2-1 after 2 periods. Tahoe's Jake McGrew scored his 15th of the season 13:28 into the third period to complete the scoring.
Tahoe outshot Utah 32 to 27. Knight Monsters goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 26 of 27 as he earned his 13th win of the season. Utah's Hunter Miska stopped 29 of 32 in the loss.
The rubber match of the three-game series is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jake McGrew (Tahoe) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.
2. Jordan Papirny (Tahoe) - 26 of 27 saves.
3. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.
