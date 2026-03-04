Grizzlies Forward Reilly Connors Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forward Reilly Connors has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Connors scored 11 goals and added five assists for 16 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old had at least one point in nine of his 12 games, including at least one goal in eight games. Connors had multiple points in four games, posting four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 25 against Tahoe and three points (2g-1a) on Feb. 4 at Tahoe.

Under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, Connors has 24 points (16g-8a) in 33 games with the Grizzlies this season while adding two goals in eight games with the Eagles.

Prior to turning pro, Connors totaled 35 points (14g-21a) in 126 career collegiate games with Yale University and St. Lawrence University.

Connors is the first Grizzlies skater to be named Rookie of the Month since Brandon Cutler won the award for November 2021. He is the eighth player to be named Rookie of the Month in the Grizzlies' ECHL era, which began with the 2005-06 season.

Grizzlies ECHL Rookie of the Month Winners

Reilly Connors - February 2026.

Brandon Cutler - November 2021.

Matthew Boucher - March 2021.

J.T. Henke - December 2018.

Austin Ortega - February 2018.

Ralph Cuddemi - January 2017.

Rob Hennigar - March 2009.

Tyler Haskins - February 2008.







