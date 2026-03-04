Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley from Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading.

Guryev, 22, skated his two games for Reading since his third reassignment from Lehigh Valley to the Royals on Feb, 9. The Moskva, Russia native has registered one goal for one point in 29 games with the Royals during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 6'4", 209-pound, left shot blue-liner opened the season with Lehigh Valley, and has skated in a total of six games for the Phantoms, totaling four penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A fifth round, 135th overall selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Guryev has logged 12 points (5g-7a) across 122 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL. Across 56 ECHL career games with the Wichita Thunder from 2023-25, Guryev recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, he recorded four points (2g-2a) and 81 penalty minutes in 31 games.

Guryev was acquired by Philadelphia from San Jose as part of the October 5th trade that sent Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.







