Meehan and Sevigny Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loans to Reading

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defensemen Ben Meehan and Vincent Sevigny have been recalled by Lehigh Valley from their loans to Reading.

Meehan, 24, has recorded a team-high 27 assists and 34 points to go along with a blue-line leading seven goals through all of Reading's 52 games this season, one of two players to skate in every game for the Royals on the 2025-26 campaign (Brandon Saigeon). A fifth round, 140th overall, selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Walpole, Massachusetts native played two games for Lehigh Valley to open the 2025-26 campaign, his first-full professional season, where he had no points and a -1 rating. This is Meehan's second recall to Lehigh Valley after previously being recalled on Oct. 28.

Meehan signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms on July 23, 2025 following a two-game stint with the Iowa Wild of the AHL in the spring of the 2024-25 season after concluding a five-season NCAA career at UMASS-Lowell.

Sevigny, 24, has registered six points (1g-5a) and 23 PIMs in ten games played with the Royals this season. Since signing an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley on Feb. 9th, the Quebec City, Quebec native has totaled two points (2a) and 23 penalty minutes in five games with Reading, as well as skated in one game with Lehigh Valley on March 1. Before signing with Lehigh Valley, Sevigny was on four Professional Tryouts this season, earning his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th, second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th and previous two with Syracuse on Nov. 27th and Dec. 15th.

Sevigny has played in 103 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Across 162 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 47 points (11g-36a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.







