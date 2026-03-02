Arvanitis Named ECHL Goaltender of Month

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Monday that goaltender Brad Arvanitis has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February. Arvanitis has been a key factor in the Mariners eight-game win streak, going undefeated in his final six starts of the month.

In the month of February, Arvanitis posted a record of 7-2 in nine starts, including two shutouts - both on the recent eight-game road trip. He blanked the Florida Everblades in a 1-0 shootout victory on February 13th in Estero before shutting out division leading Adirondack this past Friday, with 26 stops. In the month, Arvanitis posted a 1.76 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

A Holliston, MA native, Arvanitis is in his third season with the Mariners. Earlier this season, he broke the franchise career wins record when his 33rd victory as a Mariner surpassed Connor LaCouvee. Overall this season, Arvanitis has a record of 15-8-3 in 26 appearances, posing a 2.05 GAA and a .930 SV%, which is second among all ECHL netminders.

The Mariners head north of the border to meet the Trois-Rivieres Lions at Colisee Videotron on Friday night for a 7:00 PM faceoff, looking to extend their franchise-best win streak to nine games. They're back home for games on Sunday, March 8th (3:00 PM) and Tuesday, March 10th (10:30 AM) against the Adirondack Thunder. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







