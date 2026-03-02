Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 2, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, hit the road to close the month of February as they took on the Utah Grizzlies for the final time in franchise history.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, February 25, the Knight Monsters hit the Maverik Center ice in Utah for the first of three matchups against the Grizzlies. Jordan Gustafson would get Tahoe on the board in the opening 75 seconds, but Utah would answer less than 30 seconds later with a tying goal, and proceed to rattle off five unanswered to build an early 5-1 lead. After an answer from forward Sloan Stanick to make it 5-2, Utah would score two more to make it 7-2. Tahoe's final goal of the night would be a first, as forward Eric Olson found the back of the net for his first career ECHL goal to make it 7-3. Utah would add one more goal later in the third period to win 8-3.

On Friday, February 27, Tahoe returned to action as the Grizzlies celebrated Cancer Awareness weekend. In the first period, Jake Durflinger got the Knight Monsters on the board to give them a 1-0 lead after the first. In the second, Trent Swick would find the back of the net to make it 2-0, but Utah would answer before the period concluded to make it 2-1 heading into the final 20. In the third, Jake McGrew extended Tahoe's lead, and stellar goaltending from Jordan Papirny helped lead Tahoe to a 3-1 victory.

On Saturday, February 28, the season series and rivalry between the two teams concluded with one final matchup. The scoring started in the second period as Devon Paliani got Tahoe off to a hot start with a 1-0 lead. The Knight Monsters would add to their second-period lead thanks to goals from Samuel Mayer and Connor Marritt to put Tahoe up 3-0 after two periods of play. In the third, Utah would get one back in the opening minute to cut the Knight Monsters' lead to 2, but Jordan Gustafson would record an empty-net goal in the final 15 seconds to give Tahoe a comfortable 4-1 victory, and a season-series victory over the Grizzlies, winning six of the nine matchups.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters continue their road travels as they head to the Show Me State to take on the ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.

Puck drop for Friday's game is at 5:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 4:55 pm PT. Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 3:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forwards Casey Bailey and Devon Paliani are tied for fourth in the ECHL with 24 goals each. Paliani tied Bailey's team lead with a goal on Saturday in Tahoe's 4-1 victory.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer is tied for first in the ECHL amongst defensemen in goals with 12. Mayer is tied with Kansas City's Marcus Crawford.

The Knight Monsters as a team have scored 196 goals this season, which is the most in the ECHL.

Tahoe currently ranks second in the league in power play percentage, sitting at 23.8 percent. The Knight Monsters also have the league's best home power play percentage at 28 percent.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- JORDAN PAPIRNY

Jordan Papirny had a great weekend as he picked up a pair of wins for the Knight Monsters on Friday and Saturday. Papirny stopped 26 of 27 Utah shots in Friday's victory, and 39 of 40 shots in the win on Saturday. Papirny leads all Knight Monsters goaltenders with 14 wins on the season.

Currently on a Henderson Silver Knights contract, Papirny has appeared in 53 games over the past two seasons with Tahoe. Papirny has also made 14 appearances in net for the Silver Knights over the past four seasons. Prior to joining Tahoe, Papirny played in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades, Fort Wayne Komets, and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, March 11, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Pucks and Paws Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







