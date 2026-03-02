Quebec Native Édouard Charron Joins Trois-Rivières

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to announce, on Monday, the signing of Quebec native Édouard Charron, who bolsters the team's forward group for the stretch drive of the season.

The 24-year-old forward spent four seasons at Concordia University competing in U Sports (OUA division, East conference). In 102 games, the Sainte-Hélène native recorded 14 goals and 24 assists for a total of 38 points.

During the 2024-2025 season, he helped Concordia capture the OUA division title and advance to the U Sports national championship game, where the Stingers ultimately fell short.

Prior to his university career, Charron played 153 games in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, tallying 25 goals and 42 assists for 67 points over his junior career.

Charron was notably a teammate of Lions defenseman Jacob Dion during his four seasons with the Centre-du-Québec-based club. The 6-foot-1 forward also served as an assistant captain in his final season with the Voltigeurs.

The Lions return to action at Colisée Vidéotron next weekend when they host the Maine Mariners on Friday at 7 p.m. They will then face the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders affiliate) in back-to-back games - Saturday at 3 p.m. as part of the Next Gen Game, and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







