Four Points for Anthony Beauregard in Lions' Victory
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) won the first game of their series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) on Friday night by a score of 6-3.
Right from the opening moments of the game, Charles Martin found the back of the net on the first shot of the night against goaltender Nikita Quapp. Anthony Beauregard and Isaac Dufort picked up the assists on the goal by the defenseman from Blainville.
Blake Dangos quickly tied the game, scoring his first ECHL goal by beating goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau.
Isaac Dufort then celebrated his birthday in style by restoring the Lions' lead with his 10th goal of the season, earning his second point of the game. Charles Martin also collected his second point with an assist on the goal from the forward who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday.
Still in the first period, Mathias Laferrière doubled the Lions' lead with his fourth goal of the season. Mathieu Bizier extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Laferrière's goal, while Joe Dunlap also recorded a helper on the Montreal native's tally.
Greg Smith later cut the deficit for Greensboro. However, captain Morgan Adams-Moisan made a great shorthanded play before setting up Anthony Beauregard, who scored his 10th goal of the season. It was Beauregard's second point of the night and restored a two-goal lead for the Lions.
In the second period, Demetrios Koumontzis brought the visitors within one goal.
Israel Mianscum responded late in the period, restoring the Lions' two-goal advantage with his 11th goal of the season. Anthony Beauregard and Isaac Dufort each picked up their third point of the game on the play.
In the third period, just seven seconds into a power play, Anthony Beauregard delivered a beautiful cross-ice pass to Mathias Laferrière, who scored his second goal of the game. It marked Beauregard's fourth point of the night for the assistant captain from Saint-Damase. Charles Martin also earned a point on the Lions' sixth goal.
The Lions will face the Greensboro Gargoyles again Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The team will then return to Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
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