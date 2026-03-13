Icemen's Home Game on March 22 Moved to a 5:00 p.m. Start Time
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team's home game scheduled for Sunday, March 22 against Greenville set for 3:00 p.m. will now be played at 5:00 p.m.
All tickets for this game will remain valid despite the time change. Fans with other ticket-related questions are encouraged to contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.
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ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026
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