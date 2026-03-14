Admirals Sink Mariners' Win Streak
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
Portland, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, saw their 11-game win streak come to an end in a 4-1 defeat to the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. A three-goal first period for the Admirals turned out to be too much for the Mariners to overcome.
Norfolk's Nick McCarry potted his first professional goal at 3:04 of the first period with a quick one timer in the left circle to open the scoring. At 13:47, Brandon Osmundson got alone in front of Brad Arvanitis and tipped one beyond his outstretched pad to double up the Norfolk lead. James Hardie skated in on a breakaway and beat Arvanitis' stick side at 19:17 to complete the trio of Admirals first period goals.
The Mariners got on the board at 7:24 of the second when Robert Cronin netted a power play goal, wristing a shot between the pads of Isaac Poulter from the right circle. Norfolk buried the dagger about seven minutes later when Brody Crane's slapshot beat Luke Cavallin, who had relieved Arvanitis at the end of the first.
Neither team scored in the third. Poulter stopped 36 of 37 Mariners shots for his 20th win. Cavallin stopped 19/20.
The Mariners (32-16-5-2) and Admirals will meet again at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night for "Wild Blueberries Night", a 6 PM faceoff presented by US Cellular, now part of T-Mobile. The Mariners will become the Wild Blueberries for the night, with game-worn and game-issued specialty jerseys available via DASH auction. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
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