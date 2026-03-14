Admirals Halt Mariners' Win Streak at 11, Earn Third Straight Victory

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Portland, ME - Norfolk took back-to-back wins into Cross Insurance Arena against the Maine Mariners and defeated Maine in Portland with a 4-1 victory. Maine won the first three meetings between them and the Admirals back in November and brought their own 11-game win streak into the game, but tonight was the first time that they face Admirals goaltender Isaac Poulter who made 36 of 37 saves tonight to earn his 20th win of the season.

Once again, the Admirals got the scoring started early in the first period as Nick McCarry and Jack Pascucci earned their first professional points on the opening goal. Pascucci earned the secondary assist as McCarry was able to throw it in behind Arvanitis, who started the game in net for the Mariners, but was pulled in the first intermission. The first period would continue with back-and-forth action, but while Carson Musser was battling in the neutral zone, Brady Fleurent found Brandon Osmundson on the back door for his 18th goal of the season. The Chesapeake native's goal not only stood after review but would also stand as the game-winning goal when the dust settled. Towards the end of the period, Nick McCarry would earn his second point of the night finding James Hardie behind the defense for a breakaway goal with just 42-seconds left in period one, and Norfolk would take that 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The only three penalties called in the game happened at the start of the second period. Admirals Captain Carson Musser and Mariner Ty Cheveldayoff were each taken for minor roughing penalties at 3:34 of the second period, then Kristóf Papp's cross-checking penalty at 5:39 of the period gave Maine what would be the only powerplay for either team in the game. Robert Cronin scored his 14th of the season following the quick Mariners puck movement around the Admirals defensive zone to put Maine on the board at 7:24 of the second period. The Admirals would answer back at 14:38 of the second period as Carson Musser joined the play to earn his second assist of the night when Jaydon Dureau moved the puck across the offensive zone to Brody Crane who ripped a one-timer past Luke Cavallin who started in net for the Mariners in period two.

Norfolk's 4-1 lead would hold throughout the third period as Norfolk snapped Maine's winning streak at 11 to extend their own streak to three games and improve their record in 2026 to 17-10-1-0, and improving their overall record to 24-29-3-0 with 51 points on the season.

Stars of the night:

1st: N. McCarry (1G, 1A) [first two pro points]

2nd: C. Musser (2A)

3rd: I. Poulter (36 saves, W)

NORFOLK: 0/0 powerplay | 31 SOG | Poulter (W / 36 Saves)

MAINE: 1/1 powerplay | 37 SOG | Arvanitis (L / 8 saves) | Cavallin (19 saves)

The Admirals conclude their northeastern road trip as the play back-to-back nights at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine against the Mariners. Puck drop for Saturday night's game is scheduled for 6:00pm. Catch all the Admirals action with Nick Gimbel on the Sentara Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network with pregame coverage starting on FloHockey and YouTube Live (Audio Only) starting at 5:45pm.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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