Gavin Best Nets First Pro Goal in Win on Friday
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - Gavin Best scored his first goal as a pro with less than four minutes to go in regulation and Wichita held off Rapid City for a 3-2 victory on Friday night at The Monument.
Jay Dickman and Tanner Palocsik led the way with two points apiece. Roddy Ross claimed the win, stopping 36 shots.
Brett Davis opened the scoring six minutes into the game. He redirected a shot from the wall for his 14th of the year to make it 1-0.
Early in the second, Wichita tied it on the man advantage after Ryan Finnegan drew a penalty to Xavier Bernard. Dickman parked himself right in front of the blue paint and tipped home a point shot from Palocsik for his 19th of the season.
Maurizio Colella re-gained the lead for the Rush at 11:39. Jaden Shields walked off the left wall and unloaded a shot. The puck clanked off of Colella's skate and slipped through Ross to make it 2-1.
Palocsik answered just two minutes into the third. Matt Crasa made a great play in the left corner. Crasa found Palocsik cutting down the right seam and he fired it past Connor Murphy to tie it at two.
Best recorded the game-winner at 16:11 to make it 3-2. Peter Bates made a great play in the defensive zone and started an odd man chance the other way. Dickman fed it into the slot for Best and he beat Murphy with a backhand across the crease.
Rapid City pulled Murphy in the late stages of the frame, but Wichita held on for the win.
The Thunder snaps their three-game winless skid and have earned three points in the first two games of the week against the Rush.
Best collected his first goal as a pro and first-game winner since signing with the Thunder. Dickman has five points in his last two games and points in four-straight. Bates has four helpers this week. Stinil has points in back-to-back games. Palocsik has three points since joining Wichita and points in three-straight. Ross claims his first win since February 15 and has seen 30 or more shots in three-straight starts.
Wichita went 1-for-5 on the man advantage. Rapid City was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
The two teams close their three-game series tomorrow night. Opening faceoff is set for 8:05 p.m. CST.
Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE see all our events for the rest of the season and buy today!
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026
- Condotta's Overtime Heroics Give Icemen 2-1 Win over Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gavin Best Nets First Pro Goal in Win on Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Strikes Late to Win Game Two in Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Thump Bison, 6-2, Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Defeat Komets, 2-1, in Final Seconds of the Game - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Pick up Point in Shootout Loss to Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Grant Porter Records Multi-Point Debut - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Complete Another Comeback, Defeath Heartlanders, 4-3, in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Cincinnati, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Halt Mariners' Win Streak at 11, Earn Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Sink Mariners' Win Streak - Maine Mariners
- Gauthier Ties Shutout Record in 4-0 Blanking of Thunder - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Seventh Straight, Handle Walleye, 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point in Overtime Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Shut out, 4-0, by Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall, 5-1, to South Carolina - Toledo Walleye
- Four Points for Anthony Beauregard in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Blank Ghost Pirates, 5-0, on Green out Night - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- Blake Bennett Traded to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rush Receive Three Players from Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers & Penguins Trade with Rush & Wranglers - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Add Vermont Blueliner Xavier Henry - Maine Mariners
- Riley Kidney Traded, Jake Chiasson Joins Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho Tonight, at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, March 14th - Game 56/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Forward Michael Citara to a Standard Players' Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars, Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: March 13, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Home Game on March 22 Moved to a 5:00 p.m. Start Time - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Mikael Robidoux from Bloomington in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Defeat Tulsa 7-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Defeat Gladiators 5-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Series vs. Rapid City with Overtime Loss - Wichita Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Oilers in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Buhl Buries Overtime Winner, Rush Snap Skid - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.