Riley Kidney Traded, Jake Chiasson Joins Trois-Rivières
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced that forward Riley Kidney is headed to Ottawa following a trade completed by the Canadiens. In return, Montreal acquires goaltender Hunter Shepard and forward Jake Chiasson.
This season, Riley Kidney recorded 33 points in 49 games with the Trois-Rivières Lions. He also appeared in six games with the Laval Rocket, a team he has played with over the past two seasons.
Meanwhile, Jake Chiasson, a fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2021, collected eight points in 14 games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL. He also played 20 games with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).
As part of the transaction, Hunter Shepard will join the Laval Rocket, while forward Jake Chiasson will report to the Lions.
The Trois-Rivières Lions would like to thank Riley Kidney for his time with the organization and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career, while also welcoming Jake Chiasson to the team.
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