Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Cincinnati, 4-3
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones, 4-3, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Iowa held the lead three times, but Cincinnati answered each time to force overtime. In the extra session, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine slipped a backhanded shot past Riley Mercer at 2:37. Ken Appleby made 30 saves in the win for Cincinnati, while Mercer finished with 31 saves for Iowa.
Luke Mobley opened the scoring for the Heartlanders just 66 seconds into the game, finishing a face-off play on a shot from Liam Coughlin that slipped past Appleby. Adam Kydd answered for the Cyclones at 8:29 of the first period, netting his first professional goal to tie the game, 1-1.
Iowa regained the lead early in the second period when Jaxon Nelson tipped a shot from Anthony Firriolo at 1:11 of the frame to put the Heartlanders ahead, 2-1. Cincinnati evened the game at 4:08 of the third, but just 31 seconds later Desnoyers tipped another Firriolo shot past Appleby to restore Iowa's lead to 3-2. Jake Johnson scored for the Cyclones with 2:40 to go in the third to even the game up for the third time of the night.
The Heartlanders and Cyclones rematch Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
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