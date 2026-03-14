Cyclones Complete Another Comeback, Defeath Heartlanders, 4-3, in Overtime

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-3, in overtime to defeat their Central Division foes at Heritage Bank Center. A heroic effort from the debuting Adam Kydd highlighted Cincinnati's 11th overtime victory of the season.

Iowa got off to a quick start, scoring just 1:06 into regulation. A goal from Luke Mobley (3) would give the Heartlanders a quick lead against the Cyclones.

Adam Kydd (1) scored on a rebound in front of the net to score his first professional goal. His goal was assisted by Sam Stevens and Max Helgeson. With his assist, Helgeson recorded his first professional point in his debut.

Anthony Firriolo (8) scored to give the Heartlanders their second lead of the game. Iowa's second of the game made it 2-1 in favor of the visitors. The goal was the only goal of the period for either team.

Justin Vaive (12) redirected a shot from Gabriel Bernier to tie the game up at 2-2 in the third period. His goal marked his sixth on the man advantage this season and deadlocked the score. 31 seconds later, Iowa would retake the lead off a finish from Elliot Desnoyers (7).

Cincinnati would find a way on another power play attempt. With the clock expiring on a Cincinnati penalty, the Cyclones had an eight second 5-on-3. Jake Johnson (2) scored on a broken play to tie the game up at 3-3.

The game would require overtime. In the extra frame, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (18) scored on a backhand five-hole goal that fooled Riley Mercer. The goal marked his second overtime game-winning goal and was assisted by Jake Johnson and Ken Appleby.

Cincinnati is now 11-3 in overtime this season, and 12-3 including the shootout. Cincinnati's two power play goals also gives them a record of 7-0-0-0 when scoring 2+ PPG in a game. Cincinnati's perfect 6/6 penalty kill performance gives them a record of 11-2-0-0 when scoring on the power play but keeping the opponent scoreless on theirs.

The Cyclones are back in action tomorrow afternoon with a rematch against the same Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on 19.3 The Rock as well as FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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