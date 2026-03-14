Cyclones Complete Another Comeback, Defeath Heartlanders, 4-3, in Overtime
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-3, in overtime to defeat their Central Division foes at Heritage Bank Center. A heroic effort from the debuting Adam Kydd highlighted Cincinnati's 11th overtime victory of the season.
Iowa got off to a quick start, scoring just 1:06 into regulation. A goal from Luke Mobley (3) would give the Heartlanders a quick lead against the Cyclones.
Adam Kydd (1) scored on a rebound in front of the net to score his first professional goal. His goal was assisted by Sam Stevens and Max Helgeson. With his assist, Helgeson recorded his first professional point in his debut.
Anthony Firriolo (8) scored to give the Heartlanders their second lead of the game. Iowa's second of the game made it 2-1 in favor of the visitors. The goal was the only goal of the period for either team.
Justin Vaive (12) redirected a shot from Gabriel Bernier to tie the game up at 2-2 in the third period. His goal marked his sixth on the man advantage this season and deadlocked the score. 31 seconds later, Iowa would retake the lead off a finish from Elliot Desnoyers (7).
Cincinnati would find a way on another power play attempt. With the clock expiring on a Cincinnati penalty, the Cyclones had an eight second 5-on-3. Jake Johnson (2) scored on a broken play to tie the game up at 3-3.
The game would require overtime. In the extra frame, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (18) scored on a backhand five-hole goal that fooled Riley Mercer. The goal marked his second overtime game-winning goal and was assisted by Jake Johnson and Ken Appleby.
Cincinnati is now 11-3 in overtime this season, and 12-3 including the shootout. Cincinnati's two power play goals also gives them a record of 7-0-0-0 when scoring 2+ PPG in a game. Cincinnati's perfect 6/6 penalty kill performance gives them a record of 11-2-0-0 when scoring on the power play but keeping the opponent scoreless on theirs.
The Cyclones are back in action tomorrow afternoon with a rematch against the same Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on 19.3 The Rock as well as FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026
- Condotta's Overtime Heroics Give Icemen 2-1 Win over Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gavin Best Nets First Pro Goal in Win on Friday - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita Strikes Late to Win Game Two in Rapid City - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Thump Bison, 6-2, Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Defeat Komets, 2-1, in Final Seconds of the Game - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Pick up Point in Shootout Loss to Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Grant Porter Records Multi-Point Debut - Bloomington Bison
- Cyclones Complete Another Comeback, Defeath Heartlanders, 4-3, in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Cincinnati, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Halt Mariners' Win Streak at 11, Earn Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Sink Mariners' Win Streak - Maine Mariners
- Gauthier Ties Shutout Record in 4-0 Blanking of Thunder - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Win Seventh Straight, Handle Walleye, 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Earn Point in Overtime Defeat at Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Shut out, 4-0, by Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall, 5-1, to South Carolina - Toledo Walleye
- Four Points for Anthony Beauregard in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Blank Ghost Pirates, 5-0, on Green out Night - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- Blake Bennett Traded to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rush Receive Three Players from Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers & Penguins Trade with Rush & Wranglers - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Add Vermont Blueliner Xavier Henry - Maine Mariners
- Riley Kidney Traded, Jake Chiasson Joins Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho Tonight, at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, March 14th - Game 56/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Forward Michael Citara to a Standard Players' Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars, Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: March 13, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Home Game on March 22 Moved to a 5:00 p.m. Start Time - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Mikael Robidoux from Bloomington in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Defeat Tulsa 7-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Defeat Gladiators 5-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Series vs. Rapid City with Overtime Loss - Wichita Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Oilers in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Buhl Buries Overtime Winner, Rush Snap Skid - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Complete Another Comeback, Defeath Heartlanders, 4-3, in Overtime
- Cyclones Sign Forward Max Helgeson to Standard Player Contract
- Max Smolinski Joins Cincinnati out of St. Cloud State University
- Cyclones End Weekend with 20-Round Shootout Victory over Utah
- Cyclones Sign Adam Kydd out of University of Calgary