Grant Porter Records Multi-Point Debut

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, IL - Grant Porter recorded two assists in his professional debut but the Bloomington Bison fell 6-2 to the Kalamazoo Wings in a back-and-forth game at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.

Bloomington showed strong defense early by getting into shooting and passing lanes, but Dryden McKay was forced to absorb a cross-ice shot that stemmed from a giveaway over two minutes in for the Wings' best look. Moments later, Brad Morrison set up Ayden MacDonald for a one-timed attempt that was saved before he was stopped on a Grade-A shot of his own as the Bison pushed for more offense. Neither team was able to capitalize on the powerplay, with each earning one opportunity in the first, but Eddie Matsushima was denied on a shorthanded breakaway for the best look. Bloomington headed into the second frame outshooting the Wings 10-8 but knotted on the scoreboard.

The Bison came out with fast-paced energy and once again controlled zone time to begin the period, however, the Wings broke the ice. Just under three minutes in, the visitors capitalized on an odd-man rush to go up 1-0. Kalamazoo doubled its lead four minutes later. Bloomington had a strong response and Deni Goure got the Bison on the board by tipping in a rebound from Nikita Sedov. Porter earned his first career professional point by assisting on the goal. Riku Ishida then knotted things up on a bounce from Porter and Goure. Eight minutes into the frame, Bloomington surrendered a shorthanded goal and the Wings took a 3-2 lead. Bloomington led 17-9 in second-period shots but headed to the third down by a goal and on a carryover penalty kill.

The Bison completed over a minute of the penalty kill to begin the final frame, but Kalamazoo took charge with two goals in an under-five-minutes-span. Bloomington drew a late powerplay and pulled its goaltender with over six minutes on the clock, and the Wings potted in the final, 6-2 goal at 17:19.

Guns & Hoses ticket packages are still available to attend both the Bloomington Bison Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent and the 17th Annual Guns & Hoses Police vs Fire Fighters game! Each ticket package comes with a ticket to the 2 p.m. charity game and 7 p.m. Bison game on Saturday, March 14, and $17 from each bundle benefits the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefiting Special Olympics of Central Illinois.

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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