Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars, Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Steelheads

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars (NHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL). In a corresponding move, Dallas has reassigned goaltender Arno Tiefensee from Texas to Idaho.

Kraws, 25, heads back to Texas for his second stint this season after starting four games at the AHL level to begin the year. In those four contests, he posted a record of 0-3-0 with a 4.34 goals against average and an .840 save percentage.

With Idaho this season, Kraws has excelled in a larger role, collecting a record of 13-8-1 through 23 games and registering a 3.18 goals against average with a .906 save percentage.

The Cranbury, NJ native is signed to an NHL contract with Dallas, inked on June 17 of last year.

Tiefensee, 23, rejoins Idaho after starting nine games for the Steelheads to begin the 2025-26 campaign. In those games, the German goaltender grabbed six wins, posting a 2.64 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

After being called up to Texas on Nov. 28, the 6-foot-4 netminder has appeared in 17 games with the Texas Stars. In his first taste of AHL action, Tiefensee hauled in nine wins, with a 2.64 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

He earned his first AHL and professional shutout on Jan. 23 in a 23-save win over the Rockford IceHogs.

Tiefensee is signed to an NHL contract as well, inking his two-year deal with Dallas on April 11, 2025.

With the straight swap, the Steelheads keep three goaltenders on their roster, with Tiefensee joining Jake Barczewski and Beni Halasz in the Idaho goaltending battalion.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".







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