Preview: Royals vs. Railers, March 14th - Game 56/72

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-19-6-1, 65 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game home series against the Worcester Railers (25-23-5-2, 57 points) on Saturday, March 14th at Santander Arena. The home series concludes on Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 56 of the regular season having earned a point in six of their last seven contests (4-1-2), nine of their last 11 games (6-2-3), 13 of their last 16 (10-2-3) and 18 of their 25 games played to open 2026 (13-8-4-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 23 of their last 33 games (18-8-3-1) since Dec. 13 and 36 of their 55 games this season (29-19-6-1).

Previously, the Royals shutout the Wheeling Nailers, 1-0, on Wednesday, March 11th to improve their season-series record against the North Division's first place Nailers to 7-5-0.

At home, the Royals have won 14 of their last 18 games with a point in 16 of the 18 games (14-2-2). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 11 contests with a point earned in eight of the last 11 road games (6-3-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (27) and points (35).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season at 25-23-5-2 for 57 points with one win through their last five games (1-3-0-1). Since defeating the Royals on January 14th, 4-1, the Railers have gone 11-8-4-1.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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