Gauthier Ties Shutout Record in 4-0 Blanking of Thunder
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- Taylor Gauthier has edited the record book for the Wheeling Nailers once again. On Friday night at WesBanco Arena, the club's all-time record holder in career wins tied the record for most career shutouts. Gauthier denied all 29 shots by the Adirondack Thunder to earn his ninth shutout in a Wheeling uniform. He is currently tied at the top with Peter Delmas. Taylor's teammates gave him plenty of offensive support with four goals, as Max Graham and Raivis Ansons both recorded two-point nights. The Nailers' 4-0 victory gives them a five-point lead over the Maine Mariners and a six-point lead over Adirondack for first place in the North Division with 15 games left in the regular season. Wheeling's magic number to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs is now 17.
The first period was played very tightly, but the Nailers capitalized on a good bounce to open the scoring with 5:16 left on the clock. Brent Johnson skated in on the right side of the offensive zone and attempted a shot. That try got blocked, but the rebound kicked into the slot, where Max Graham promptly used his backhand to scoop the puck up and into the top-right corner of the cage.
Wheeling did a phenomenal job of holding onto the momentum, while adding to its lead in the middle frame. The second marker of the night for the home team came at the 1:36 mark. Raivis Ansons dangled his way down the right side of the ice, then swept a pass to the top-left side of the crease, where Tommy Budnick smashed home the goal. With 5:42 remaining, the Nailers lit the lamp again to go ahead by three. Tristan Thompson broke up a play in neutral ice, then turned defense into offense with a rush into the offensive end. Thompson delivered a pass into the slot for Ryan McAllister, who whipped a wrist shot into the left side of the twine. Wheeling got a strong penalty kill with 2:26 to go in order to maintain the 3-0 advantage.
The Nailers shut the door on Adirondack in the third period, and Raivis Ansons iced the 4-0 triumph with an empty netter.
Taylor Gauthier was perfect on 29 shots for Wheeling to earn his second shutout of the season. Tyler Brennan made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss for the Thunder.
The Nailers and Thunder will do battle in Wheeling again on Saturday night at 7:10, and the promotion is Margaritaville Night. Island Troy will perform some of Jimmy Buffet's greatest hits after the game, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, there will be island-themed drink specials, and more. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
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