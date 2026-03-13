Mariners Add Vermont Blueliner Xavier Henry

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of University of Vermont defenseman Xavier Henry on Friday to an Amateur Tryout (ATO). Henry becomes the second college defenseman to join the Mariners this week.

Henry is a 6'5, 216-pound defenseman from Scarborough, ON, who just finished his senior season at the University of Vermont. He appeared in just eight games this season, totaling contests over his four collegiate seasons. He accumulated 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) over his UVM career.

Prior to college, Henry played in the British Columbia Hockey League, skating in 105 games over three seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs, where he wore an "A" in his final season.

The Mariners are home this weekend, hosting the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday's game is "Shamrock the Rink" presented by News Center Maine as the puck drops at 7:15 PM. Saturday is Maine Wild Blueberries Night at 6 PM, presented by US Cellular, now part of T-Mobile.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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