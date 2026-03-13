Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho Tonight, at 7:10 PM

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (31-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game weekend series tonight against the Idaho Steelheads.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

Editor and Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Saturday, March 14th vs. Idaho Steelheads 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 31-20-5-0

Home: 17-8-2-0

Away: 14-12-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (57) Brayden Watts

Goals: (26) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (8) Danny Katic

Assists: (38) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (22) *Sam Sedley

+/- (+15) *Sam Sedley and Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (92) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

* In the AHL with Belleville

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 35-18-4-0

Home: 18-8-1-0

Away: 17-10-3-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Points: (51) *Brendan Hoffman

Goals: (32) *Brendan Hoffman

Power Play Goals: (7) *Brendan Hoffman

Assists: (24) Jack Adams

Power Play Assists: (9) Liam Malmquist

+/- (+21) Sam Jardine

PIM's (89) Kaleb Pearson

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables

Another Series Win: The Americans made it another series win taking two of three games last weekend from the Tulsa Oilers. The 7-1 win over Tulsa last Sunday afternoon, matched their most lopsided win of the year (6 goals). Harrison Blaisdell had a hat trick, his second three-goal game of the season. He reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his professional career. Colby McAuley scored his 18th goal of the season and first goal since February 20th. Colton Hargrove finished the afternoon with a two-point game and a team-high eight shots on goal. The Americans outscored the Oilers 6-1 over the final two periods of the game. With the victory, the Americans won the season series over Tulsa 9-5-1, including back-to-back wins on the weekend.

Head-to-Head with Idaho: The Americans are winless against the Idaho Steelheads this season with a record of 0-3-2. All five games in the season series were played at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans dropped the last meeting 6-5 in overtime on January 24th. Four players scored for the Americans that night including Michael Gildon, who had a pair of goals for the Americans in the loss. Tonight, will be the first and next to last game in the season series.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans enter tonight's game with the eighth ranked power play in the league at 20.4 % (44-for-216). The Americans went 1-for-4 in their last game. Danny Katic leads Allen with eight Power Play Goals.

Season High: With the Americans 7-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday, the team improved to a record 31-20-5-0. They are 11 games over the 0.500 mark for the first time this season. The Americans are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Katic Goal Streak: Danny Katic enters tonight's game third in the ECHL with 26 goals. He has scored a goal in four straight games which is his longest scoring streak of the season. Two times this season he has had a three-game goal streak.

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ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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