ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Rapid City's Parker Bowman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #871, Wichita at Rapid City, on March 12.
Bowman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 7:46 of the third period.
Bowman will miss Rapid City's game vs. Wichita tonight (March 13).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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