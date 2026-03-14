Condotta's Overtime Heroics Give Icemen 2-1 Win over Greenville
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Jaden Condotta's goal 1:44 into overtime lifted the Icemen to 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night. The Icemen snap a a seven-game winless streak at home with the win and now pull within ten points of the fourth playoff spot in the South Division.
After a scoreless first period, Greenville struck first on a long shot from up high by Wade Murphy who managed to sneak the puck past Icemen goaltender Michael Bullion who was screened in front by a player skating past.
The 1-0 score held until the third period, when the Icemen's David Jankowski crashed the net and with a strong effort managed to swat at the puck and score to even it up at 1-1.
The two teams would eventually need overtime to decide this one. In the extra session, the Icemen's Chris Grando skated into the zone down the left wing and feathered a pass to Jaden Condotta in the slot. Condotta the defenseman sniped his shot upstairs for just his second goal of the season to give the Icemen the win 2-1.
Icemen remain at home on Saturday and Sunday against the Florida Everblades.
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