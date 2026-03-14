Condotta's Overtime Heroics Give Icemen 2-1 Win over Greenville

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Jaden Condotta's goal 1:44 into overtime lifted the Icemen to 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night. The Icemen snap a a seven-game winless streak at home with the win and now pull within ten points of the fourth playoff spot in the South Division.

After a scoreless first period, Greenville struck first on a long shot from up high by Wade Murphy who managed to sneak the puck past Icemen goaltender Michael Bullion who was screened in front by a player skating past.

The 1-0 score held until the third period, when the Icemen's David Jankowski crashed the net and with a strong effort managed to swat at the puck and score to even it up at 1-1.

The two teams would eventually need overtime to decide this one. In the extra session, the Icemen's Chris Grando skated into the zone down the left wing and feathered a pass to Jaden Condotta in the slot. Condotta the defenseman sniped his shot upstairs for just his second goal of the season to give the Icemen the win 2-1.

Icemen remain at home on Saturday and Sunday against the Florida Everblades.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.