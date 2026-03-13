Nailers & Penguins Trade with Rush & Wranglers
Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a set of transactions, which all take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have acquired forward Blake Bennett from the Calgary Wranglers. In a separate transaction, Wheeling has traded forward Cole Tymkin, defenseman Eric Parker, and a player to be named later.
Bennett, 27, has had an exceptional career with Rush, as he has racked up 85 goals, 86 assists, and 171 points in 180 games. Blake began his pro career late in the 2022-23 season, following three seasons of college hockey at American International College. The forward's first full season as a pro was electric, as Bennett set Rapid City's ECHL single-season goals record by lighting the lamp 35 times, while appearing in all 72 regular season games. Blake started the 2024-25 season in Europe, but returned to the Rush and promptly lit up the scoresheet to the tune of 27 goals, 25 assists, and 52 points in just 37 games. This season, the Grand Island, New York native ranks tied for ninth in ECHL scoring with 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points in 56 games. Bennett will be loaned to Wheeling by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Tymkin, 26, first came to the Nailers last February, following the conclusion of his USports career at Brock University. Cole registered nine goals, eight assists, 17 points, and 145 penalty minutes in 62 career games in a Wheeling uniform. One of his highlights as a member of the Nailers was notching two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks, including one in the 2025-26 season opener.
Parker, 25, was originally acquired by Wheeling earlier this season from the Norfolk Admirals. Eric collected two goals, five assists, and seven points in 40 games with the Nailers, in addition to posting a +8 rating. Both of his goals with the club came in November to help Wheeling sweep a three-game series at Greensboro.
The Nailers continue their homestand with two big games this weekend, as they face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday and Saturday nights, with both contests starting at 7:10. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday is Margaritaville Night, which will have a post game tropical tribute concert, specialty jerseys, and more. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
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Blake Bennett with the Rapid City Rush
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - March 13 - ECHL
- Blake Bennett Traded to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rush Receive Three Players from Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers & Penguins Trade with Rush & Wranglers - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mariners Add Vermont Blueliner Xavier Henry - Maine Mariners
- Riley Kidney Traded, Jake Chiasson Joins Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho Tonight, at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, March 14th - Game 56/72 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Forward Michael Citara to a Standard Players' Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars, Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Game Notes: March 13, 2026 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Home Game on March 22 Moved to a 5:00 p.m. Start Time - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Acquire Mikael Robidoux from Bloomington in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Defeat Tulsa 7-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Defeat Gladiators 5-1 in Final Regular Season Meeting - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Opens Series vs. Rapid City with Overtime Loss - Wichita Thunder
- Slow Start Dooms Oilers in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Buhl Buries Overtime Winner, Rush Snap Skid - Rapid City Rush
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