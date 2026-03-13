Nailers & Penguins Trade with Rush & Wranglers

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Blake Bennett with the Rapid City Rush

(Wheeling Nailers) Blake Bennett with the Rapid City Rush(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a set of transactions, which all take effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have acquired forward Blake Bennett from the Calgary Wranglers. In a separate transaction, Wheeling has traded forward Cole Tymkin, defenseman Eric Parker, and a player to be named later.

Bennett, 27, has had an exceptional career with Rush, as he has racked up 85 goals, 86 assists, and 171 points in 180 games. Blake began his pro career late in the 2022-23 season, following three seasons of college hockey at American International College. The forward's first full season as a pro was electric, as Bennett set Rapid City's ECHL single-season goals record by lighting the lamp 35 times, while appearing in all 72 regular season games. Blake started the 2024-25 season in Europe, but returned to the Rush and promptly lit up the scoresheet to the tune of 27 goals, 25 assists, and 52 points in just 37 games. This season, the Grand Island, New York native ranks tied for ninth in ECHL scoring with 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points in 56 games. Bennett will be loaned to Wheeling by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Tymkin, 26, first came to the Nailers last February, following the conclusion of his USports career at Brock University. Cole registered nine goals, eight assists, 17 points, and 145 penalty minutes in 62 career games in a Wheeling uniform. One of his highlights as a member of the Nailers was notching two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks, including one in the 2025-26 season opener.

Parker, 25, was originally acquired by Wheeling earlier this season from the Norfolk Admirals. Eric collected two goals, five assists, and seven points in 40 games with the Nailers, in addition to posting a +8 rating. Both of his goals with the club came in November to help Wheeling sweep a three-game series at Greensboro.

The Nailers continue their homestand with two big games this weekend, as they face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday and Saturday nights, with both contests starting at 7:10. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday is Margaritaville Night, which will have a post game tropical tribute concert, specialty jerseys, and more. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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