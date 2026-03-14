Swamp Rabbits Earn Point in Overtime Defeat at Jacksonville

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits Battle the Jacksonville Icemen

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits Battle the Jacksonville Icemen(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Jacksonville, FL - Wade Murphy gave the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead in a one-sided second period, but Dave Jankowski tied the game shy of the midway point of the third and Jaden Condotta won it for the Jacksonville Icemen 1:44 into overtime to collect the second point in a 2-1 win on Friday night. The point gained, despite the team's fourth straight loss, puts them nine points behind the Savannah Ghost Pirates for fourth place in the South Division with 17 games remaining in the season.

Both teams skated to a scoreless deadlock after one period, with Isaiah Saville turning aside eight shots in net for the Swamp Rabbits, while Michael Bullion countered with 10 saves in net for the Icemen.

Eventually, Wade Murphy broke through for the Swamp Rabbits in a lopsided second period, featuring a 13-2 shot advantage for the Swamp Rabbits. With 4:21 remaining in the period, Tim Lovell took a massive hit on the left side, but dished to Murphy prior to taking the contact. In the ensuing chaos, Murphy slung a shot that skipped along the ice and through Bullion's five-hole, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Lovell and Dante Sheriff assisted).

Just shy of the midway point of the third, Dave Jankowski tied the game for the Icemen. At 8:51, Peter Tischke and Jaden Condotta activated off the blue line and eventually found Jankowski with a pass from behind the net to him in front. Jankowski slipped it past Saville to square the game at 1-1. The remaining 11:09 didn't produce offense or a winner, so overtime was needed.

After a few chances in overtime, the Swamp Rabbits got caught in a change, leading the Icemen to a numbers advantage. Will Hillman deferred to Chris Grando entering the zone, who deferred to Jaden Condotta trailing in, with the latter finishing from the high slot under the bar to win it 2-1 for Jacksonville.

Isaiah Saville, making his sixth straight start and eighth straight appearance, turned aside 16 of 18 in the overtime loss (8-10-1-1).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their weekend with a pair of meetings against the Solar Bears tomorrow night, March 14th, and Sunday, March 15th. Puck drop at the Kia Center is slated for tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. EST and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

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ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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