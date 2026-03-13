Blake Bennett Traded to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rush Receive Three Players from Wheeling

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have traded Blake Bennett to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In a separate transaction, the Rush receive defenseman Eric Parker, forward Cole Tymkin, and a player to be named later from the Wheeling Nailers.

Bennett, 27, has been a stalwart in the Rush lineup over the last three seasons. Bennett departs the team having scored 85 goals in 180 games, fourth-most in franchise history and the most in Rapid City's ECHL era. The Grand Island, N.Y. native signed an American Hockey League contract over the summer.

Parker, 25, has posted seven points (2g+5a) in 40 games thus far with Wheeling. Playing on a team with a majority of defensemen on AHL contracts, the rookie D-man has averaged roughly 20 minutes of ice time per game when in the lineup while playing a portion of the season on the top pairing.

The Calgary native played with Seth Fyten at Bowling Green State University and Quinn Olson in junior hockey with the Okotoks Oilers.

Tymkin, 26, brings toughness and physicality mixed with skill, having scored nine points (4g+5a) in 38 games while recording 82 penalty minutes, second on the Nailers. He owns two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks- a goal, assist, and fight in the same game.

A native of Rainy River, Ontario, Tymkin played four years collegiately at Brock University in Ontario. Tymkin, a rookie, has played in 62 career games with Wheeling.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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