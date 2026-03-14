Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall, 5-1, to South Carolina

Published on March 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







North Charleston, SC - The Toledo Walleye fell tonight to the South Carolina Stingrays by a score of 5-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum, snapping the team's six-game win streak. Will MacKinnon scored the only goal of the night for the Walleye in a game that featured 59 penalty minutes between both teams.

How it Happened:

Toledo got the game's first power play opportunity, as Mitch Lewandowski was hit with a high-stick by South Carolina's Nolan Krenzen 13:21 into the first period. They didn't score on the opportunity as the game remained in a 0-0 tie at the end of the first period.

Colin Swoyer took a cross-checking penalty just 1:30 into the second period, putting South Carolina on their first power play of the night. Kaden Bohlson scored on the opportunity, recording his 18th goal of the season to put South Carolina up 1-0 at the 2:45 mark of the first period. Will MacKinnon dropped the gloves for the fourth time this season with Ben Hawerchuk, each earning the five-minute major for fighting at the 3:07 mark of the second.

Kyler Kupka scored South Carolina's second goal, his 16th of the season on a delayed penalty at the 7:40 mark of the third period to put the Stingrays up 2-0 over the Walleye. Toledo would head to their second power play of the day, as Mitch Lewandowski got two minutes for roughing, but John Fusco got a four-minute double-minor for roughing.

South Carolina added their third goal after the power-play expired as Connor Mayer scored his second goal of the season at the 12:52 mark of the third period, to put the Stingrays up 3-0. Conlan Keenan and Romain Rodzinski took coincidental roughing minors at the 15:18 mark of the second, leaving the teams to play 4-on-4 hockey for the following two minutes.

Kyler Kupka scored his second goal of the game and 17th of the season to put the Stingrays up 4-0 at the 16:47 mark of the second period. The 4-0 score held to the end of the second period as South Carolina outshot Toledo 22-17 to that point.

Simon Pinard was called for a roughing minor (South Carolina's third of the game), putting Toledo on their third power play of the game at the 6:45 mark of the third. After that penalty expired, a series of penalties resulted from a scrum. Dylan Moulton got a match penalty for cross-checking, Johnny Waldron got a roughing minor, Charlie Combs got a roughing minor, and Kyler Kupka got a double-minor for roughing, leading to a major five-minute power play for South Carolina at the 9:28 mark of the third period.

Tanner Kelly and Connor Mayer were each called for slashing minors with 30 seconds to go in the South Carolina power play. Will MacKinnon scored two minutes later, at the 15:23 mark of the third, for his first goal as a Walleye to avoid the shutout for the Walleye. Colin Swoyer and Garrett Van Wyhe got the assists on the goal.

The Walleye went back to the penalty kill for the third time tonight 45 seconds later, as Mitch Lewandowski was called for an interference minor. Ludwig Persson scored on that power play, putting Carolina up 5-1 with 2:36 to go in the third. The 5-1 score held final as the teams combined for 59 penalty minutes in the game. Toledo outshot South Carolina 13-4 in the second period and 30-26 in the game.

Three Stars:

1 - F Kyler Kupka, SC (2 G)

2 - G Alexis Gravel, SC (29 SVS, .967 SV%)

3 - F Kaden Bohlsen, SC (1 G, 1 A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will face off again against the Stingrays tomorrow night, looking to bounce back from tonight's loss. Puck drop for the game is set for 6:05 PM at the North Charleston Coliseum.







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