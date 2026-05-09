Mountain Division Finals Open Tonight

Published on May 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Danny Katic of the Allen Americans (center)

(Allen Americans) Danny Katic of the Allen Americans (center)(Allen Americans)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open the Mountain Division Finals tonight at 7:05 PM CDT at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The Americans defeated Idaho in five games in Round 1.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Playoff Game: Sunday, May 10th, 4:05 PM

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-1

Home: 2-0

Away: 2-1

Last 10: 4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (10) Danny Katic

Goals: (5) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (3) Danny Katic

Assists: (5) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (4) Brayden Watts

+/- (+6) Sam Sedley

PIM's (16) Spencer Asuchak and Andre Anania

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 4-0

Home: 2-0

Away: 2-0

Last 10: 4-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (5) Bobo Carpenter and three others

Goals: (3) Lucas Sowder and Bobo Carpenter

Power Play Goals: (1) David Cotton and three others

Assists: (5) Landon McCallum

Power Play Assists: (3) Landon McCallum

+/-: (+8) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (17) Marcus Crawford and Luke Loheit

Series Ends in Five: The Americans defeated the Idaho Steelheads in five games taking two of three at Idaho Central Arena. Game 5 was tied on three different occasions. The Americans broke a 3-3 tie in the third period scoring three unanswered goals. Two of the three goals came from Danny Katic, the other was from Mark Duarte, as the Americans ended the series in five games. Marco Costantini started for the Americans stopping 27 of 30 Idaho shots. Costantini was the third Americans netminder to see action in three games in Boise. It was the first time in franchise history the Americans won the series deciding game at Idaho Central Arena.

Head-to-Head vs. Kansas City: The Americans have won the last three games against the Kansas City Mavericks, including two of the last three at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brayden Watts led the Americans in scoring during the regular season series with eight points (1 goal and 7 assists). The Americans finished the season with a 3-4-0 record against KC.

Special Teams: The Americans' Power Play ranks third overall in the postseason at 28.6%, going 6-for-21. Allen went 2-for-3 with the man advantage in the final game in Idaho, with Danny Katic scoring both power play goals. Katic leads Allen with three power play goals. Colton Hargrove is second on the team with two. Allen's penalty kill is at 75 %, allowing five power play goals in 20 opportunities.

Streaking through the Playoffs: Americans Regular Scoring Leader Brayden Watts has a point or more in 14 straight games, which includes the last nine regular season games and five postseason games. Watts finished the season with a career-high 75 points (24 goals and 51 assists). He is second on the team in postseason scoring with nine points in five games (4 goals and 5 assists). Danny Katic leads the team in scoring with 10 points (5 goals and 5 assists).

11 and Counting. The Americans have scored a franchise-record 11 hat tricks this season with four courtesy of Danny Katic, who had one in the series finale in Idaho. In addition to Katic, Harrison Blaisdell had three hat tricks, while Brayden Watts, Mark Duarte, Hank Crone, and Colton Hargrove each had one during the regular season.

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Mountain Division Finals Open Tonight - Allen Americans

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