Game Day Preview: Game 2 Today at 4:05 PM

Published on May 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals this afternoon at 4:05 PM CDT at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The Americans dropped Game 1 on Saturday night 2-1.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Playoff Game: Wednesday, May 13th in Allen at 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-2

Home: 2-0

Away: 2-2

Last 10: 4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (11) Danny Katic

Goals: (6) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (3) Danny Katic

Assists: (5) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (4) Brayden Watts

+/- (+6) Danny Katic and Sam Sedley

PIM's (26) Spencer Asuchak

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 5-0

Home: 3-0

Away: 2-0

Last 10: 5-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (6) Bobo Carpenter

Goals: (4) Bobo Carpenter

Power Play Goals: (1) David Cotton and three others

Assists: (5) Landon McCallum

Power Play Assists: (3) Landon McCallum

+/-: (+7) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (29) Luke Loheit

Game 1 Recap: The Americans opened the Mountain Division Finals on Saturday night in Missouri, and Kansas City squeaked out a tight 2-1 game at Cable Dahmer Arena to take a 1-0 series lead. After a scoreless opening period, the Mavericks jumped on the board in the second frame when Bobo Carpenter scored just over 90 seconds into the period to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. A power play goal for the Mavericks. Allen evened the score early in the third period as Danny Katic found the back of the net for his 6th goal of the playoffs from Colby McAuley and Ty Prefontaine. The game remained tied until under two minutes to go when Mavericks forward Jackson Jutting's wrap-around goal deflected off an Americans player's skate and into the net, giving the Mavericks their second lead of the game. Allen pulled Jackson Parsons shortly after but could not tie the game.

In the Series: Kansas City improved to a perfect 5-0 this postseason, while the Americans dropped to 4-2. The one goal scored by the Americans on Saturday night matched a postseason low. The Americans lost to Idaho 5-1 in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals.

Katic Streak Continues: With Danny Katic's sixth goal of the playoffs on Saturday night, he extended his point streak to six games. Katic leads the ECHL in postseason scoring with 11 points. He's tied with South Carolina's Charlie Combs, and Florda's Anthony Romano for the postseason lead with six goals

Watts Long Streak Ends: Americans Regular Scoring Leader Brayden Watts, who had a point or more in 14 straight games dating back to the end of the regular season saw his long streak end on Saturday night when he was held off the score sheet. Watts is second on the team in scoring this postseason with nine points (4 goals and 5 assists).

Ottawa Prospect Makes Allen Debut. Ottawa Senators prospect Riley Kidney made his Americans debut on Saturday night finishing with no points and one shot on goal. In five games with the Belleville Senators this season he had two points (0 goals and 2 assists).







ECHL Stories from May 10, 2026

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