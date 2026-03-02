Seth Eisele Earns Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that netminder Seth Eisele has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 23-March 1. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Eisele went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 4-0 win at Savannah on Friday, made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at Jacksonville on Saturday and turned aside 41 shots in a 7-1 victory over Savannah on Sunday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Eisele is 17-6-1 with three shutouts in 26 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He is tied for eighth in the ECHL with a .924 save percentage and ranks ninth with a 2.22 goals-against average.

A native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Eisele is 36-16-2 in 57 career outings for South Carolina with six shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 6th, against the Atlanta Gladiators for STEM Night presented by Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston at 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 2, 2026

