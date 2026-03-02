South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Seth Eisele of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 23-March 1. It is the third time his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Eisele went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a 4-0 win at Savannah on Friday, made 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Jacksonville on Saturday and turned aside 41 shots in a 7-1 victory over Savannah on Sunday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Eisele is 17-6-1 with three shutouts in 26 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He is tied for eighth in the ECHL with a .924 save percentage and ranks ninth with a 2.22 goals-against average.

A native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Eisele is 36-16-2 in 57 career outings for South Carolina with six shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Prior to turning pro, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.







ECHL Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.