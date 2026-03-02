Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a four-game week that began on the road in Atlanta on Tuesday before returning to Enmarket Arena for matchups against South Carolina and Atlanta on Friday and Saturday. The week concluded Sunday afternoon with a road contest in South Carolina.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Tuesday, February 23 - at Atlanta (7-4 L)

The Ghost Pirates opened the week in Atlanta, where the Gladiators used a third-period surge to complete a comeback. Evan Nause, Nicholas Zabaneh (shorthanded), Phip Waugh and Liam Walsh scored for Savannah.

Friday, February 27 - vs. South Carolina (4-0 L)

South Carolina shut out Savannah 4-0, with Seth Eisele stopping all 29 shots he faced.

Saturday, February 28 - vs. Atlanta (3-1 W)

Savannah responded with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Atlanta. Nicholas Zabaneh's shorthanded goal with 6:55 remaining proved to be the game-winner. Tristan Amonte added a goal, and Zabaneh sealed the win with an empty-net tally.

Sunday, March 1 - at South Carolina (7-1 L)

A big second period by the Stingrays propelled South Carolina to a 7-1 win. Nicholas Zabaneh scored on the power play for Savannah.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah returns to action Thursday at Enmarket Arena against out-of-division foe Greensboro for Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union. The week concludes Sunday on the road in South Carolina.

- Thursday, Mar. 5 - vs. Greensboro | 7:00 p.m. ET

Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union

- Sunday, Mar. 8 - at South Carolina | 3:00 p.m. ET

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Josh Lopina - Skated in his 250th professional game this past week. Over his career, Lopina has totaled 56 points, including 24 goals.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.

