Maine's Arvanitis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Maine Mariners goaltender Brad Arvanitis

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brad Arvanitis of the Maine Mariners has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Arvanitis went 7-2-0 with two shutouts, a 1.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941 in nine appearances during the month.

The 28-year-old allowed two goals or less and made at least 28 saves in six of his eight appearances, including three outings of 30 or more saves. He ended the month with victories in six consecutive games, allowing just five goals over that span.

A native of Holliston, Massachusetts, Arvanitis is 15-8-3 with three shutouts in 26 appearances for the Mariners this season. He ranks second in the ECHL with a .930 save percentage and is fourth with a 2.05 goals-against average.

Arvanitis has seen action in 93 career ECHL games with Maine, Rapid City, Tulsa and Wichita, posting an overall record of 49-31-9 with four shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He also has 20 games of experience in the SPHL with Pensacola, where he went 9-6-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Arvanitis appeared in 38 career games at UMass-Amherst and Babson College going 20-8-3 with four shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

