ECHL Transactions - March 2
Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 2, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Avery Smith, F
Cincinnati:
Blake Tosto, F
Tahoe:
Conor McAnanama, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Tulsa
Add Mitchell Russell, F Acquired from Tulsa
Delete Sam Stange, F Recalled by Springfield
Bloomington:
Delete Hugo Ollas, G Placed on Reserve
Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
Add Blake Tosto, F Activated from Reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Cole Moberg, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Cameron Rowe, G Returned From Loan by Rochester
Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Kansas City:
Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson
Orlando:
Delete Chris Harpur, D Recalled by Syracuse
Delete Reese Newkirk, F Recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Delete Ben Meehan, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tahoe:
Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Jake Gravelle, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Emmett Serensits, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Edouard Charron, F Placed on Reserve
Add Edouard Charron, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Franseco Lapenna, G Placed on Reserve 3/1
Tulsa:
Delete Rob Mattison, G Released as EBUG
Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Allen
Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from Team Suspension
Delete Mitchell Russell, F Traded to Allen
Wheeling:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Randy Hernandez, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Zach Urdahl, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Jack Bar, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Delete John Gormley, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
