ECHL Transactions - March 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 2, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Avery Smith, F

Cincinnati:

Blake Tosto, F

Tahoe:

Conor McAnanama, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add David Tendeck, G Activated from Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G Traded to Tulsa

Add Mitchell Russell, F Acquired from Tulsa

Delete Sam Stange, F Recalled by Springfield

Bloomington:

Delete Hugo Ollas, G Placed on Reserve

Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Zakary Karpa, F Recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

Add Blake Tosto, F Activated from Reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Cole Moberg, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Cameron Rowe, G Returned From Loan by Rochester

Delete Scott Ratzlaff, G Recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Kansas City:

Delete Dylan Wells, G Recalled by Tucson

Orlando:

Delete Chris Harpur, D Recalled by Syracuse

Delete Reese Newkirk, F Recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Delete Ben Meehan, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tahoe:

Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Jake Gravelle, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Emmett Serensits, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Edouard Charron, F Placed on Reserve

Add Edouard Charron, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Franseco Lapenna, G Placed on Reserve 3/1

Tulsa:

Delete Rob Mattison, G Released as EBUG

Add David Tendeck, G Acquired from Allen

Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from Team Suspension

Delete Mitchell Russell, F Traded to Allen

Wheeling:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Randy Hernandez, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Scooter Brickey, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Zach Urdahl, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Jack Bar, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Delete John Gormley, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda







