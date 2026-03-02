Walleye Weekly No. 19: March 2, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye celebrate a goal

Overall Record: 31-13-4-4, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday at Cincinnati (4-0 Loss)

Friday vs. Bloomington (4-2 Win)

Saturday vs. Bloomington (5-0 Win)

Sunday vs. Iowa (3-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 6 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Wichita (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Sometimes, You Just Need Home: The Toledo Walleye came away with six of eight possible points this week and swept the weekend slate at home to do it. After being shutout by the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, the Fish swarmed to the home pond to regroup. They did it in convincing fashion, as a pair of wins over the Bloomington Bison on Friday and Saturday, followed by shutting out the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday to cap the weekend. Toledo remains in second place (70 points) behind Fort Wayne (72 points) in the Central Division race, but Toledo will have a chance to even and potentially reclaim the division lead, as Fort Wayne does not play again until March 11, while Toledo has two games this week, which puts both teams at 54 games played.

GYR0 & L0NZ0: Goaltenders Carter Gylander and Nolan Lalonde combined to post the sixth pair of back-to-back shutouts in Walleye history on Saturday and Sunday. Lalonde posted a 21-save effort for his first professional shutout in Toledo's 5-0 win over the Bloomington Bison on Saturday night. The rookie netminder is 9-3-1-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 SV% in 18 appearances this season, and his last two decisions have been victories. Gylander followed up against the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday, turning away a season-high 45 shots against for his fifth professional shutout, his second with the Walleye this season (1/2 at Cincinnati) and third overall this season (12/21 w/ Grand Rapids vs. Cleveland).The second-year goaltender is 14-7-1-1 in 23 appearances for the Walleye with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 SV%.

WonderWal-dron: Forward Johnny Waldron has been a spark plug since making his professional debut for the Fish on February 6th. In 11 games, he's posted nine points (6G, 3A), including eight of the nine points being inside the Huntington Center. The rookie out of Arizona St. showed out in his debut with a multi-goal game and scored in each of his first five contests. The five-game goal streak at home is the third-longest streak in the ECHL this season (A. Magera of FW & R. Wagner of RC; 7 games).

Sparty Party: The Walleye have relied on some former Michigan State Spartans this season, and they've been on fire lately. Forwards Mitch Lewandowski and Tanner Kelly are the team's leading scorers since February 1st. Lewandowski has posted 16 points (4G, 12A) and a +6 in 13 games, while collecting his 100th professional assist, tying Alden Hirschfeld's franchise record for shorthanded goals in a Walleye career with his sixth Walleye shorty, and is in reach of claiming Hirschfeld's SHG record, as well as extending the 9-way tie for most single-season shorthanded goals in franchise history (3), and he also needs one mort shorthanded point to tie Hirschfeld's record of 9 shorthanded points. Kelly has rained down on opposing netminders, posting nine goals and 12 points total (three assists) with a +3 in 11 games. Kelly has scored four times over the last three games, including the game-winner on Sunday. Defenseman Nick Andrews has posted a strong rookie campaign, as his 19 points (3G, 16A) are the second-most among Walleye defenseman this season, and he is second in the ECHL with three shorthanded assists, which ties him for most by a defenseman (trailing former Walleye forward Will Hillman's five), and his four shorthanded points are the ECHL's most by a defenseman, second-most by a Walleye in a single season (trailing Hillman's eight) and third-most leaguewide among rookies. Andrews was a strong +5 over the weekend.

One Point Closer: As the season goes along, Brandon Hawkins continues his chase for the Walleye franchise all-time scoring record. Hawkins needs 8 more points to tie current Walleye leader Shane Berschbach and 9 more points to pass. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 57 more points to tie that record. Hawkins is currently second in the ECHL in points with 58 (25 goals, 33 assists), trailing Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford (67 pts).

No Town Like T-Town: Walleye fans have packed the Huntington Center night-in and night-out for over two years, as the team has reached 105 consecutive sellouts, a streak that began on December 6, 2023, against Kalamazoo. Toledo has sold out all 25 home games this season, welcoming over 201,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging an attendance of 8,056. Toledo's average attendance ranks second in the ECHL, trailing just Jacksonville (9,431). The all-time ECHL record for consecutive sellouts currently stands at 140 games, reached by Colorado from 2011 to 2015.

Community Spirit: Our fans had the chance to bid on game-worn jerseys where proceeds benefitted both Advocates for Victims and Justice Inc. - a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting Lucas County residents, preventing violence and strengthening community safety - and the Walleye Wishing Well. We are amazed at the incredible generosity of our fans to supporting these organizations. Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Sheet Metal Workers Local 33, for making this happen.

Riding the Storm: The Toledo Walleye will host a pair of home games over the coming weekend. Friday holds another matchup between the Fish and the Cincinnati Cyclones, the 13th of 15 matchups. The Walleye has an 8-3-1-0 record over the Cyclones this season over 12 games. Following a rare Saturday off, the Wichita Thunder return to the Huntington Center on Sunday, finishing off the three-game season series between the two teams. Back in November, the Walleye took game one, before falling in a shootout to the Thunder in game two.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tanner Kelly (4G, 1A, 1 GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, 64 SVS (.970 SV%), 5th Pro Shutout)

