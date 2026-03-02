Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears skid continued this week, dropping two contests to the Florida Everblades. This week, Orlando welcomes Atlanta on Wednesday and travels to Estero to face the Everblades again on Saturday night.
This Week's Games:
Wednesday, March 4 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7pm - Career Fair presented by Travel + Leisure / Golf Night presented by Just Call Moe
Saturday, March 7 at Florida Everblades - 7pm
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 20-29-4-1 (.417)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 51 points
MOST GOALS: Two Players - 19 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 32 assists
PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 78 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Thursday, February 26 at Florida Everblades (1-4 L)
Tarun Fizer led the way for the Everblades with a goal and two assists, while Cam Johnson made 18 saves for Florida. Connor Kurth scored Orlando's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blades on Thursday night.
Saturday, February 28 vs. Florida Everblades (1-6 L)
Tarun Fizer once again tallied a multi-point game, his third in a row against Orlando, leading the Everblades to a third victory in a row over the Solar Bears. Logan Lambdin scored three points and defenseman Jordan Sambrook tallied a goal and an assist. Aaron Luchuk provided the offense in the 6-1 defeat.
BITES:
Reece Newkirk is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 51 points this season.
Aaron Luchuk has 195 career ECHL assists.
Orlando is second on the power play on the road (24.7%)
Orlando is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 37 GP, 14-12-9, .897
Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 45 GP, 14g-15a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 47 GP, 3g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 16 GP, 7-6-1, .894
