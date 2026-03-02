Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on March 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Andrew Bruder

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Andrew Bruder(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears skid continued this week, dropping two contests to the Florida Everblades. This week, Orlando welcomes Atlanta on Wednesday and travels to Estero to face the Everblades again on Saturday night.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7pm - Career Fair presented by Travel + Leisure / Golf Night presented by Just Call Moe

Saturday, March 7 at Florida Everblades - 7pm

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Wear your Solar Bears swag to Acai Republic (Altamonte Springs and Ocoee locations) on home or road game days and receive 50% off your order. (In-Store orders only)

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

Call (407) 951-8200 to book today!

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 20-29-4-1 (.417)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 51 points

MOST GOALS: Two Players - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 32 assists

PIM LEADER: Reece Newkirk - 78 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, February 26 at Florida Everblades (1-4 L)

Tarun Fizer led the way for the Everblades with a goal and two assists, while Cam Johnson made 18 saves for Florida. Connor Kurth scored Orlando's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blades on Thursday night.

Saturday, February 28 vs. Florida Everblades (1-6 L)

Tarun Fizer once again tallied a multi-point game, his third in a row against Orlando, leading the Everblades to a third victory in a row over the Solar Bears. Logan Lambdin scored three points and defenseman Jordan Sambrook tallied a goal and an assist. Aaron Luchuk provided the offense in the 6-1 defeat.

BITES:

Reece Newkirk is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 51 points this season.

Aaron Luchuk has 195 career ECHL assists.

Orlando is second on the power play on the road (24.7%)

Orlando is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 37 GP, 14-12-9, .897

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 45 GP, 14g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 47 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 16 GP, 7-6-1, .894

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.